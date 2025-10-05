DT
Ro-Ro ferry with 200 passengers stranded mid-sea off Palghar; rescue under way   

Due to the excess weight, the hydraulic ramp serving the roll on-roll off ferry snaps, rendering the vessel immobile in the water off Mharambalpada

PTI
Palghar, Updated At : 08:25 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Ro-Ro ferry between Saphale and Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district carrying 200 passengers and 75 vehicles got stuck mid-sea on Sunday evening due to a technical failure triggered primarily by overloading, officials said.

Due to the excess weight, the hydraulic ramp serving the roll on-roll off ferry snapped, rendering the vessel immobile in the water off Mharambalpada, they said.

"For a few hours, passengers remained stranded on the vessel while the crew and local marine authorities tried to stabilise it for coordinated rescue efforts. Police personnel and marine rescue teams from the district administration also rushed to the scene. Rescue and repair operations are ongoing," an official said.

The incident appears to have resulted from both mechanical failure and overloading as well as low tide and an inquiry has been ordered, he added.

"It was a technical problem and due to the tide position the boat was struck for some time. When the situation returned to normal, the vessel reached the jetty and the passengers were de-boarded safely. No one is injured in the incident," Bolinj police station senior inspector Prakash Kawle told PTI.

Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the hydraulic platform in the jetty malfunctioned.

"It has been set right. People are being taken off the vessel, while vehicles have already been removed," Kadam said.

