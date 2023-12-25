Robbers come on horseback to steal money from UP temple, barking dogs drive them away

Kanpur, December 25
In a seemingly bizarre incident, two thieves came riding on a horseback to a temple in Kanpur with the intention of making away with the donation box at Radha Mohan temple near KDA Dharamshala in Barra-6.
The incident took place on the night of December 20 and was caught on CCTV camera.
However, the robbery bid was foiled by stray dogs who began to bark furiously at them.
The footage shows one of the thieves getting off the horse and trying to pick up the donation box but he could not pull it out.
As people in the neighbourhood were woken by the barking dogs, the thieves got back on the horse and rode off.
The incident came to light on Sunday after a video went viral on social media.
In the viral video, one of the thieves can be spotted sitting on the horseback while the other barges into the temple and makes all efforts to take out the ‘daan patra' which is fixed to the floor, before they both realise the risk and bolt off.
After the incident, on December 21, the temple's caretaker Nikhil Soni informed the police, which reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.
Barra police station in-charge Dinesh Bisht said the priest of the temple had given a complaint regarding an attempt of theft in the temple.
“Police have launched an investigation to catch the horse-riding thieves,” he said.
