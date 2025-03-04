DT
Home / India / Robots might be deployed in T’gana tunnel rescue ops

Robots might be deployed in T'gana tunnel rescue ops

Ten days after the partial collapse of the SLBC project tunnel that left eight persons trapped, the Telangana government is exploring the option of deploying robos in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel, officials said
PTI
Nagarkurnool, Updated At : 06:35 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
Ten days after the partial collapse of the SLBC project tunnel that left eight persons trapped, the Telangana government is exploring the option of deploying robos in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel, officials said on Monday.

Large quantities of slush and water inside the tunnel posed a challenge to the teams involved in the rescue operation. Eight persons — engineers and labourers —have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

