DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Roll back new FCRA rules, Congress urges PM

Roll back new FCRA rules, Congress urges PM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:30 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader KC Venugopal. Tribune file
Advertisement

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the immediate withdrawal of the newly notified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, alleging that the Centre was attempting to bring in “draconian controls” on NGOs and minority-run institutions through the “back door” after its proposed amendments to the law failed to make headway in Parliament.

Advertisement

In his letter to the PM, Venugopal said the new rules were “an overt and systemic assault on India’s civil society” and were “designed not to regulate, but to strangle the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that form the backbone of our grassroots developmental and social welfare frameworks”.

Advertisement

“The latest amendments reflect a disturbing intent to micromanage, harass and financially cripple the voluntary sector,” the Congress leader wrote, claiming that they would impose severe financial burdens on organisations and restrict their ability to function independently.

Advertisement

Objecting to the revised administrative expenditure limits, Venugopal said the changes “reflect a rigid governmental mindset and restricting their operational geography destroys the very flexibility that allows these organisations to respond to on-ground realities and emergencies”.

He further argued that the financial penalties envisaged under the rules would disproportionately affect smaller organisations.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts