‘Romance fraud’ in India: Study shows how the digital dating ecosystem is exploited

A novel study on ‘romance fraud’ in India has analysed the online-offline transitions in the digital dating ecosystem and highlighted grey areas that are exploited. It has also suggested ways to enhance safety and protection.

The researchers examined romance fraud in India through a qualitative analysis of 35 media-reported cases, focusing on how interactions initiated on dating applications transition into offline encounters.

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Romance fraud, according to the study, involves the deliberate fabrication of intimate relationships for financial or material gain. Unlike many conventional frauds, it typically relies on sustained emotional grooming and psychological manipulation, often producing both financial loss and enduring emotional harm.

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“Beyond financial harm, research consistently highlights the psychological consequences of victimisation. Studies document experiences of shame, depression, and social withdrawal among victims, often exceeding the perceived impact of monetary loss, according to the study.

At the same time, help-seeking remains limited. Many victims do not report incidents due to stigma, self-blame or low confidence in institutional responses. These dynamics suggest that vulnerability in romance fraud is shaped not only by individual characteristics but also by broader social and institutional contexts.

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“The findings identify a recurring pattern in which digitally mediated relationship-building is followed by in-person meetings where financial extraction, and in some cases coercion, occurs. Rather than representing a purely digital form of fraud, these cases illustrate how online and offline interactions are interconnected within contemporary fraud trajectories,” the researchers said.

The study suggested potential areas for intervention. Efforts to improve platform safeguards, enhance user awareness of risks associated with rapid offline meetings, and strengthen situational prevention measures may be relevant areas for further consideration, according to the researchers.

“More broadly, addressing romance fraud requires attention not only to technological solutions but also to the social and institutional contexts within which such interactions occur,” they said.

The study also pointed to areas for further inquiry, in particular, the transition from online interaction to offline encounters which represents a critical stage that remains underexplored in existing research.

Undertaken by three researchers from the OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, The Police Foundation, London, and the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, the study has been published by Elsevier’s Journal of Economic Criminology.

In recent years, the pursuit of romantic relationships has undergone a significant transformation, shifting from predominantly face-to-face interactions to digitally mediated environments. Mobile dating applications are increasingly used, particularly by younger adults, to initiate and sustain intimate connections, the researchers observed.

These platforms offer unprecedented speed, accessibility and convenience compared to traditional social settings. At the same time, however, they have reconfigured everyday interactional routines in ways that create new opportunities for cyber-enabled crime, most notably romance fraud. Cyber-enabled crime can also generate serious offline harms, including physical violence and, in extreme cases, murder.

Over the past decade, research has documented the diversification of romance fraud tactics, ranging from relatively simple requests for financial assistance to complex schemes such as cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance baiting, the study said.

Emerging evidence suggests that romance fraud is increasingly characterised by interactions that originate in cyberspace but culminate in offline encounters. Rather than remaining confined to digital communication, offenders often encourage victims to meet in physical settings where exploitation may assume different forms.

“This convergence of digital and physical environments suggests that romance fraud should be understood as a process unfolding across interconnected spaces rather than as a phenomenon confined exclusively to cyberspace,” the researchers said.