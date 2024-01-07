Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

Chandigarh, January 7
A controversy has erupted in the aftermath of Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna’s now-deleted social media post, where she made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The post featured images of PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, where Shiuna labelled him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.
The situation escalated after several Maldives ministers went on to claim that Indian beaches fell short of the cleanliness standards maintained by their Maldivian counterparts.
The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/AzWMkcxdcf— Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 5, 2024
The tension, stemming from PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep on January 2, has led to the cancellation of planned visits by numerous Indians, including Bollywood stars, to the neighbouring nation.
Sorry Maldives,— Akshit Singh 🇮🇳 (@IndianSinghh) January 6, 2024
I have my own Lakshadweep.
I am Aatmanirbhar
🔥🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYcvnlLCrF
Had a 3 week booking worth Rs 5 lacs from 1st Feb 2024 at Palms Retreat, Fulhadhoo, Maldives. Cancelled it immediately after their Ministers being racists.— Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) January 6, 2024
Jai Hind 🇮🇳#BoycottMaldives #Maldives #MaldivesKMKB pic.twitter.com/wpfh47mG55
PM Modi, who shared his 'exhilarating experience' of snorkeling during his visit, had posted a series of pictures on the social media platform X. He expressed admiration for the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep's islands, the warmth of its people, and urged adventure enthusiasts to consider adding Lakshadweep to their travel list.
Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024
For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024
During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7
And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss. pic.twitter.com/soQEIHBRKj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024
The controversy surrounding Shiuna's remarks has sparked widespread debate, with Indian celebrities expressing their views on social media.
Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024
We are good to our neighbors but
why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN
With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024
All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024
Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️
This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO
250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024
The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.
India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz
Tensions in India-Maldives relations have escalated following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu who is known for his pro-China stance.
Maldives is an island nation. A large number of Indian tourists visit the nation for its natural beauty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react
Tension leads to cancellation of planned visits by numerous ...
IAF's C-130J Hercules aircraft successfully carries out maiden night landing at Kargil in Ladakh
The runaway at Kargil is paved but does not have night landi...
ED assault case: Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists
Central agency has issued a lookout notice against TMC leade...
PG medical admission counselling to be carried out only in online mode: National Medical Commission
Medical education regulator NMC recently notified the ‘Post-...
Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates
On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...