Row erupts over Maldives minister’s remarks on PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit; celebrities react

Chandigarh, January 7

A controversy has erupted in the aftermath of Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna’s now-deleted social media post, where she made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The post featured images of PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep, where Shiuna labelled him as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

The situation escalated after several Maldives ministers went on to claim that Indian beaches fell short of the cleanliness standards maintained by their Maldivian counterparts.

The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AzWMkcxdcf — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 5, 2024

The tension, stemming from PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep on January 2, has led to the cancellation of planned visits by numerous Indians, including Bollywood stars, to the neighbouring nation.

Sorry Maldives,



I have my own Lakshadweep.



I am Aatmanirbhar



🔥🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYcvnlLCrF — Akshit Singh 🇮🇳 (@IndianSinghh) January 6, 2024

Had a 3 week booking worth Rs 5 lacs from 1st Feb 2024 at Palms Retreat, Fulhadhoo, Maldives. Cancelled it immediately after their Ministers being racists.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳#BoycottMaldives #Maldives #MaldivesKMKB pic.twitter.com/wpfh47mG55 — Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) January 6, 2024

PM Modi, who shared his 'exhilarating experience' of snorkeling during his visit, had posted a series of pictures on the social media platform X. He expressed admiration for the stunning beauty of Lakshadweep's islands, the warmth of its people, and urged adventure enthusiasts to consider adding Lakshadweep to their travel list.

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss. pic.twitter.com/soQEIHBRKj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

The controversy surrounding Shiuna's remarks has sparked widespread debate, with Indian celebrities expressing their views on social media.

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍

Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!



The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.



India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

Tensions in India-Maldives relations have escalated following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu who is known for his pro-China stance.

Maldives is an island nation. A large number of Indian tourists visit the nation for its natural beauty.

