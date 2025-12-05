Row over lamp lighting at TN temple: SC agrees to consider listing state’s plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider early listing of the Tamil Nadu Government’s petition challenging a Madras High Court order allowing devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light traditional ‘Karthigai Deepam lamp’ at ‘Deepathoon’, a stone lamp pillar on the Thiruparankundram hillock — close to a dargah.

“We will consider it,” a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said after an advocate —representing the Tamil Nadu Government — sought listing of its petition for an urgent hearing.

A lawyer for the devotees opposed the Tamil Nadu Government’s petition, accusing it of creating “unnecessary drama”.

Tamil Nadu authorities on Thursday filed a Special Leave Petition in the top court challenging an order passed by the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) allowing devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light lamps at the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hills.

The state government has challenged the order passed by a Division Bench of the High Court on Thursday dismissing the state's appeal against a Single Bench order passed on Wednesday allowing for lighting of the lamp with under protection by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The devotees have initiated contempt proceedings against the state over non-compliance of the high court’s December 2 Single Bench order as the state authorities allegedly did not allow the lamp-lighting and took into custody some leaders/devotees who had attempted to climb the hill.