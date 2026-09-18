Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark 1,000 years of Gujarat’s Modhera Sun Temple

The Ministry of Finance has notified the issuance of a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark 1,000 years of the historic Sun Temple at Modhera in Gujarat.

The commemorative coin is intended to mark the millennium of the iconic temple, one of the finest surviving examples of Solanki-era architecture in western India, according to a gazette notification.

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The Sun Temple, located on the banks of the Pushpavati river in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, is dedicated to Surya, the Sun God. It is generally dated to around 1026-27 CE, during the reign of Chalukya ruler Bhima I (1022-1063 CE).

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The Sun Temple at Modhera is currently on India’s UNESCO World Heritage tentative list, having been submitted in 2022. It is protected and conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The issuance of the commemorative coin adds to the long tradition of using Indian coinage to commemorate important milestones in the country’s cultural and historical heritage.

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Unlike circulation currency issued for regular monetary transactions, commemorative coins are released to mark significant personalities, events, institutions or heritage milestones.

The Modhera temple remains an important symbol of Gujarat’s medieval architectural tradition, particularly the Maru-Gurjara style, which flourished under the Solanki dynasty.

Its combination of monumental architecture, intricate sculpture and an elaborate temple tank has made it one of the prominent surviving monuments of the period.

The coin notification comes as the monument completes around a millennium since its construction, placing the focus once again on the architectural and cultural legacy of one of Gujarat’s significant heritage sites.