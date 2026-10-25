The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on October 23 carried out a major crackdown at 38 locations across Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, busting an international narco-cartel under Operation Trident.

The operation uncovered hawala transactions worth Rs 100 crore, led to the freezing of 1,424 bank accounts and the attachment of properties worth Rs 17.82 crore. The agency also seized 500 detonators and Rs 12 lakh in cash and arrested 18 persons.

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The searches were conducted at multiple premises in Aizawl, Champhai and Lawngtlai in Mizoram, and Churachandpur in Manipur, in connection with three money-laundering cases arising from the cross-border trafficking of heroin, brown sugar and methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar and the hawala settlement of drug proceeds.

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The operation was conducted in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Mizoram Police, which carried out parallel action against the trafficking network on the same day.

The ED initiated investigations in the three cases based on FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed in Mizoram stems from the seizure of 4.722 kg of heroin, packed in 440 soap cases, by Zokhawthar Police in Champhai on March 14, 2025. The consignment was being transported from Zokhawthar to Aizawl for a Myanmar-based supplier.

The ECIR filed in January 2026 relates to the seizure of 49.101 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 40 grams of heroin by the NCB, Agartala, from a convoy on NH-06A near Seling in Mizoram on August 21, 2025. The drugs had been sourced from Chintuang in Myanmar for delivery at the Damchhera-Kanhmun border.

The third ECIR, in the Zenngaihniang alias Taniang case in Manipur, stems from the seizure of 2.413 kg of brown sugar and Rs 31.43 lakh in cash by the Churachandpur Police on July 2, 2026. The cash was allegedly generated from the sale of drugs supplied from Myanmar and collected in Churachandpur for remittance to the suppliers.

The investigation into the three cases has exposed an interconnected narco-hawala network in which the same set of bank accounts in Champhai, Aizawl and Lawngtlai receive drug money generated in Manipur, Mizoram, Assam and Tripura and settle payments with suppliers in Myanmar.

The Northeast, which shares a porous 1,643-km border with Myanmar, has emerged as the principal land corridor for drugs produced in the Golden Triangle, official sources said.

Heroin and methamphetamine tablets entering Mizoram and Manipur are consumed locally and transported onward through Assam to other parts of India and Bangladesh. The drug money generated along this supply chain flows back to border towns in Mizoram for settlement with Myanmar-based suppliers.

The trafficking corridor operates as a two-way route through the Champhai–Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram. In one direction, precursor and cutting chemicals are transported from India to Myanmar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the agency's efforts in a post on X, saying, “Modi Govt deals another lethal blow against drugs with Operation Trident. Our agencies launched a barrage of simultaneous crackdowns across 38 locations in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur on 23 October, smashing an international narco-cartel.”

“The network trafficked narcotics across the borders of India, Myanmar and Bangladesh through the Death Triangle Corridor. The offensive attests to India’s Himalayan resolve to realise the mission of eradicating every drug network by 31 December 2029. India will hammer until the last nail is driven into the coffin of drug cartels. Heartiest congratulations to the anti-narcotics team comprising central agencies, and police forces of the three states,” Shah added.