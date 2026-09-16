DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Rs 11 IV infusion set billed at Rs 325: Maharashtra drug administrator chief flags medical device markups

Rs 11 IV infusion set billed at Rs 325: Maharashtra drug administrator chief flags medical device markups

Mundhe points out that scheduled medicines are subject to price ceilings under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, while most medical devices and consumables are not subject to comparable pricing mechanism

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
"The result is a system where the party bearing the cost has the least information to evaluate it,” Maharashtra FDA chief said. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration chief Tukaram Mundhe has called for a national overhaul of medical device pricing rules, citing wide gaps between the trade prices and printed MRPs of hospital consumables.

Mundhe has written to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), urging regulators to cap trade margins or bring essential categories of medical devices under structured price monitoring.

Advertisement

He referred to Maharashtra survey of hospital consumables which found an IV infusion set purchased at a trade price of Rs 11.05 carrying a printed MRP of Rs 325; a markup of 2,841 per cent. A syringe procured at Rs 6.75 had an MRP of Rs 57.20 and a catheter bought at Rs 29.41 carried an MRP of Rs 310.

Advertisement

“The most expensive part of a hospital bill may never touch the hospital at all. A patient admitted for care has no way of knowing whether the price on a medical consumable reflects its actual cost or a markup fixed long before it ever reached the ward. That gap in information is, at its core, a public health issue,” Mundhe said.

He has submitted the  survey to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the NPPA, seeking intervention that includes rationalisation of trade margins, structured price monitoring and, where required, bringing essential medical devices within an effective price-regulation framework.

Advertisement

Mundhe said these devices were not elective purchases and that patients had little scope to compare prices or seek alternatives while receiving medical treatment.

"Patients cannot compare prices, seek alternatives, or question a number printed on a box while receiving care. The MRP itself is often fixed upstream by manufacturers and distributors, disconnected from the trade price by a wide, unexplained margin. The result is a system where the party bearing the cost has the least information to evaluate it,” Maharashtra FDA chief said.

This, he said, leaves both pricing and the information available to patients about the actual cost of such products largely outside effective monitoring.

He termed the issue a structural regulatory gap, pointing out that scheduled medicines are subject to price ceilings under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, while most medical devices and consumables are not subject to a comparable pricing mechanism.

This, he said, leaves both pricing and the information available to patients about the actual cost of such products largely outside effective monitoring.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts