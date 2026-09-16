Rs 11 IV infusion set billed at Rs 325: Maharashtra drug administrator chief flags medical device markups

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration chief Tukaram Mundhe has called for a national overhaul of medical device pricing rules, citing wide gaps between the trade prices and printed MRPs of hospital consumables.

Mundhe has written to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), urging regulators to cap trade margins or bring essential categories of medical devices under structured price monitoring.

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He referred to Maharashtra survey of hospital consumables which found an IV infusion set purchased at a trade price of Rs 11.05 carrying a printed MRP of Rs 325; a markup of 2,841 per cent. A syringe procured at Rs 6.75 had an MRP of Rs 57.20 and a catheter bought at Rs 29.41 carried an MRP of Rs 310.

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“The most expensive part of a hospital bill may never touch the hospital at all. A patient admitted for care has no way of knowing whether the price on a medical consumable reflects its actual cost or a markup fixed long before it ever reached the ward. That gap in information is, at its core, a public health issue,” Mundhe said.

He has submitted the survey to the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the NPPA, seeking intervention that includes rationalisation of trade margins, structured price monitoring and, where required, bringing essential medical devices within an effective price-regulation framework.

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Mundhe said these devices were not elective purchases and that patients had little scope to compare prices or seek alternatives while receiving medical treatment.

"Patients cannot compare prices, seek alternatives, or question a number printed on a box while receiving care. The MRP itself is often fixed upstream by manufacturers and distributors, disconnected from the trade price by a wide, unexplained margin. The result is a system where the party bearing the cost has the least information to evaluate it,” Maharashtra FDA chief said.

This, he said, leaves both pricing and the information available to patients about the actual cost of such products largely outside effective monitoring.

He termed the issue a structural regulatory gap, pointing out that scheduled medicines are subject to price ceilings under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, while most medical devices and consumables are not subject to a comparable pricing mechanism.

This, he said, leaves both pricing and the information available to patients about the actual cost of such products largely outside effective monitoring.