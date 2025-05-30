Vigilance sleuths in Odisha on Friday recovered over Rs 2 crore in cash and valuable assets from the possession of a government engineer, which are suspected to be disproportionate to his income, officials said.

The search operation at the residences and the office of the engineer is under way, they said.

"The anti-corruption wing of the Odisha Police raided the residences and the office of Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer, Plan Roads, RW Division, Odisha, Bhubaneswar," a statement said.

Around Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from his Bhubaneswar flat, and Rs 1.1 crore was found at Sarangi's residence at Angul, one of the officials said.

“On seeing the vigilance officers, Sarangi threw bundles of cash in Rs 500 denomination through the window of his flat in Bhubaneswar. The cash was recovered in the presence of witnesses," another official said.

He was accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

Simultaneous raids are being conducted as search warrants were issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul.

The vigilance team located a two-storey residential house at Karadagadia, Angul, and flats in Bhubaneswar and at Siula, Pipili in Puri district, an official said.

Sarangi's ancestral house and relatives' homes in Angul district were also searched. His office chamber, located at the Chief Engineer, RD Planning and Road, Bhubaneswar, is also being raided.