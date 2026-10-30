Rs 280 crore bank fraud case: ED conducts raids at 8 premises in West Bengal

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at eight premises in West Bengal in the Rs 280 crore alleged bank fraud investigation in the case of Kohinoor Power Pvt Ltd Bank.

The ongoing investigation is focused on suspected utilisation of proceeds of crime in misuse of NCLT proceedings, ED sources said.

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The premises covered in the raids belong to residential and official premises of persons, including directors, auditor, and resolution professionals, suspected to be involved in different processes and activity related to proceeds of crime.

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It is alleged that money from a power plant in Jharkhand was laundered to Kolkata.

ED had taken note of a chartered accountant in Kolkata for allegedly opening shell companies and committing corruption worth crores of rupees.

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Besides Kolkata, the raid is also underway in Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Asansol in West Burdwan district and in Howrah.