Rs 290 crore already seized, Odisha haul likely to be ‘biggest ever’

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The seizure of "unaccounted" cash after the Income Tax Department raided an Odisha-based distillery group and entities linked to it is expected to reach Rs 290 crore, making it the "biggest-ever" black money haul by any agency in a single operation, official sources said on Saturday.

The department has deployed about 40 machines to count the currency notes and brought in more staffers to finish the process, which began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery Private Limited and others, the sources said.