Rs 3 crore seized in ED raids over Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi family’s Africa investments

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), during raids conducted on September 9 and 10 at 21 premises across Karnataka linked to state PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his associates in connection with alleged FEMA violations, seized documents related to various foreign entities holding mining assets in Africa, along with unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3.3 crore in Indian currency and foreign currency, including US dollars and euros, worth approximately Rs 15 lakh.

The searches also allegedly uncovered evidence indicating that substantial investments were made in cash in an entity based in the Democratic Republic of Congo through unauthorised channels.

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The searches also revealed evidences related to alleged irregularities in the PWD department and several incriminating materials and documents including digital devices related to collection of bribe money from contractors like BVEPL etc, in the entities and accounts of various influential persons including in the accounts of entity controlled and managed by YD Manjunath, who is brother in law of Jarkiholi, were found.

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ED's Bengaluru zonal office had conducted searches at four locations covering Bengaluru, Belagavi, Gokak and Kolkata.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to investigate and ascertain the Jarkiholi family’s alleged undisclosed overseas investments, cross-border business links, and suspected financial irregularities.

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Searches covered his daughter and Congress Chikkodi Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, son Rahul Jarkiholi, and the minister's and brother-in-law YD Manjunath.

Additionally, properties belonging to several close associates of Satish Jarkiholi including his OSD and personal assistant Malagouda Patil, Raju Daragshetti, Vittal Parasannavar, and Dr Girish Sonwalkar—were searched.

The search was also carried against officials of a private company M/s Bharat Vanijya Eastern Private Ltd (BVEPL), over allegation that the company had paid huge bribe in lieu of getting a tender from PWD department which was allegedly used for acquiring foreign assets.

The office and residences of owners of BVEPL were also covered during the said search.

It was found that kin and family members of Satish Jarkiholi namely his daughter Priyanka Jharkiholi, his son Rahul Jharkiholi and his sister Mahadevi Manjunath who is also wife of YD Manjunath, have allegedly acquired shareholding in multiple foreign entities, namely M/s. Eldorado Mining Resources, Congo, and M/s. Nava Aurum Mining Ltd, Zambia, among others.

It was also revealed that Satish Jarkiholi has acquired nearly 40 per cent stakes in M/s. Magnitude Star SARL, Congo, which is into gold mining.