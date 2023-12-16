Rs 5,336 crore contract to help build ammunition stocks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army for a period of 10 years at a total cost of Rs 5,336.25 crore.

An electronic fuze is an integral component of an artillery gun, which provides sustained firepower for military operations. The Army deploys these guns in various terrain, including high-altitude areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The move is part of the government’s objective to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing.

