Rs 5 lakh compensation to Army recruit discharged from service on account of incorrect hospital records

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 6

The Armed Forces Tribunal has directed the central government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to an army recruit who was discharged on medical grounds 13 years ago after it emerged that there was an error in his hospitalisation records.

The recruit had been enrolled in July 2008 and was discharged in January 2010. During the training period, he was hospitalised on a number of occasions. As per policy, if a recruit is absent from training for 180 days, he is liable to be discharged from service.

He had completed 37 weeks of training when he developed severe pain in his leg and remained under treatment till December 2009 when he was declared fit and he reported for duty. A month later he was removed from service.

He sought reinstatement in service, but was denied. In response to a legal notice sent by him, the Army said he was discharged on account of remaining absent from training on medical grounds for a period of 190 days.

On perusal of the records and in its own counter-affidavit filed by the Army before the Tribunal, it emerged that he was absent for 160 days and there was a miscalculation in the period on account of a wrong entry in the records.

“Such type of negligence on part of the respondents is not acceptable at all,” the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Ravindra Nath Kakkar and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain ruled.

“When we examine the facts and circumstances of the case, it is clear that the order of discharge passed by the respondents is not sustainable in the eyes of law. Period of the admission in hospital was calculated in a very casual and cursory manner with intention to throw out the applicant from service,” the Bench said.

Stating that he was dismissed from service due to negligence of the respondents without adopting proper procedure, the Bench held that it is a fit case where the applicant should be awarded compensatory cost keeping in mind the mental pain, agony and humiliation suffered by him.

The Bench, however, observed that the applicant has completed more than 35 years of age and at this belated stage, after elapse of 13-year period from the date of discharge, he cannot be reinstated in service.