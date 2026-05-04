Rs 740 crore push for NH-465; highway widening and rail overbridge to decongest Solapur

The Centre has approved the widening of National Highway 465 in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, a move expected to significantly strengthen both road and rail infrastructure in the region.

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Along with easing highway traffic, the project’s proposed railway overbridge at Aherwadi junction is set to improve rail movement by reducing congestion and enhancing safety at crossings.

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Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared the details in a post on X, stating that the Rs 740.38 crore project will cover an 81.37 km stretch from Mohol–Kurul–Kamti–Basav Nagar–Aurad–Bankalgi–Valsang.

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The project includes the construction of a major bridge over the Sina river, the development of a railway overbridge, and the widening of the existing highway.

The upgraded corridor is expected to make travel safer and smoother, particularly for heavy vehicular traffic originating from Karnataka, thereby improving interstate connectivity.

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The railway overbridge at Aherwadi junction will also eliminate delays caused by level crossings, benefiting rail operations and reducing wait times for road users.

Additionally, the expanded highway will function as an alternative bypass for Solapur city. Heavy vehicles passing through the city will be diverted to this route, helping to decongest urban roads and improve overall traffic flow.