RSS chief Bhagwat reaches out to Sikhs in UK, visits famous gurdwara in London

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has extended his outreach with NRI Sikhs while on a visit to the UK and has offered prayers at a famous gurdwara in London.

Bhagwat arrived in the UK on September 2 in the last leg of his three-nation your to the US, Canada and the UK.

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He's leading the Sangh's global outreach in the centenary year of the organisation.

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Today, the RSS released pictures of Bhagwat visiting the Khalsa Jatha British Isles gurdwara.

He was received by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and other community leaders.

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In London, Bhagwat will be hosted by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India.

The RSS said that over 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations joined Integral in welcoming Bhagwat to the UK and supporting the wider programme of engagement during his visit.

As part of his interfaith engagement, the Sangh supremo also visited Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden.

Bhagwat will attend a community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue on September 6 under the theme “Celebration of Oneness”. This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with the support from Integral.