‘RSS chief can be judge’: Rahul dares PM Modi to debate ‘foreign links’

A day after challenging PM Narendra Modi to an open debate on alleged foreign links, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned with a fresh message. “Daro mat (don’t be afraid),” said the leader.

Rahul said 24 hours had passed since he issued the challenge and asked Modi to pick the venue, date and even the person who would judge the debate. He suggested that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could be appointed as the judge, with the media and young people present as both leaders sat across a table.

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“You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections?” Rahul said in a video posted on X.

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The challenge comes amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over allegations of foreign influence. Rahul had earlier accused Modi of becoming PM and remaining in office with the help of foreign forces.

Modi, during his visit to Gujarat on Saturday, had hit back without naming Rahul, accusing forces within the country of spreading lies and rumours to create instability.

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Rahul has now sought to put these allegations on the table, listing a series of issues he wants discussed. These include the country’s financial system, the circumstances in which the US deal was negotiated, why it was concluded in haste and why the Cabinet was not informed. He also questioned the closure of the Adani case and raised the Epstein issue.

“Both of us will be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. You sit on one side, I will sit on the other,” he said.