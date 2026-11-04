DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘RSS chief can be judge’: Rahul dares PM Modi to debate ‘foreign links’

‘RSS chief can be judge’: Rahul dares PM Modi to debate ‘foreign links’

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul had earlier accused Modi of becoming PM and remaining in office with the help of foreign forces.
Advertisement

A day after challenging PM Narendra Modi to an open debate on alleged foreign links, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned with a fresh message. “Daro mat (don’t be afraid),” said the leader.

Rahul said 24 hours had passed since he issued the challenge and asked Modi to pick the venue, date and even the person who would judge the debate. He suggested that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat could be appointed as the judge, with the media and young people present as both leaders sat across a table.

Advertisement

“You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue and debate me. Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections?” Rahul said in a video posted on X.

Advertisement

The challenge comes amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over allegations of foreign influence. Rahul had earlier accused Modi of becoming PM and remaining in office with the help of foreign forces.

Modi, during his visit to Gujarat on Saturday, had hit back without naming Rahul, accusing forces within the country of spreading lies and rumours to create instability.

Advertisement

Rahul has now sought to put these allegations on the table, listing a series of issues he wants discussed. These include the country’s financial system, the circumstances in which the US deal was negotiated, why it was concluded in haste and why the Cabinet was not informed. He also questioned the closure of the Adani case and raised the Epstein issue.

“Both of us will be there. The media will be there. The youth of this country will be there. You sit on one side, I will sit on the other,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts