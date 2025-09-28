RSS invites CJI Gavai’s mother to its centenary event in Maharashtra’s Amravati

The RSS has invited Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s mother Kamlatai Gavai for the Vijayadashmi and centenary year celebrations in Amravati on October 5.

Kamlatai Gavai heads an influential charitable organisation in Maharashtra’s Amravati and has been invited in her capacity as an influencer, RSS sources said.

The invitation has been received by Kamlatai Gavai who will attend the event as the chief guest.

Dr Nand Kumar, the chief of Prajna Pravah, the intellectual wing of RSS, will be the main speaker.

The RSS will hold the main Vijayadashmi and centenary year celebrations at its Nagpur headquarters, where organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat will address.

Centenary year events will also be organised across the country at chosen locations.

Starting Vijaya Dashami, October 2, the day the RSS completes 100 years of existence, Sangh’s one crore strong cadre will fan out across India to spread the message of “harmony and unity.”

Comprehensive outreach to one crore households and lakhs of villages and towns; Hindu Samaj Sammelans at bastis and mandals, the lowest level of RSS organisation; district-level meetings with intelligentsia and goodwill seminars are part of the plan to mark the centenary of the Sangh from 2025 to 2026.

A resolution to this effect was passed in March at the conclusion of a three-day meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Sangh, in Bengaluru.

The resolution was titled “Build a Harmonious and Organised Hindu Society for World Peace and Prosperity.”