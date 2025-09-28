DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / RSS invites CJI Gavai’s mother to its centenary event in Maharashtra’s Amravati

RSS invites CJI Gavai’s mother to its centenary event in Maharashtra’s Amravati

Kamlatai Gavai heads an influential charitable organisation in Amravati

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the All India 'Prant Pracharak Baithak' of RSS, in Ranchi on July 12, 2024. @RSSorg/PTI file
Advertisement

The RSS has invited Chief Justice of India BR Gavai’s mother Kamlatai Gavai for the Vijayadashmi and centenary year celebrations in Amravati on October 5.

Advertisement

Kamlatai Gavai heads an influential charitable organisation in Maharashtra’s Amravati and has been invited in her capacity as an influencer, RSS sources said.

The invitation has been received by Kamlatai Gavai who will attend the event as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Dr Nand Kumar, the chief of Prajna Pravah, the intellectual wing of RSS, will be the main speaker.

The RSS will hold the main Vijayadashmi and centenary year celebrations at its Nagpur headquarters, where organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat will address.

Advertisement

Centenary year events will also be organised across the country at chosen locations.

Starting Vijaya Dashami, October 2, the day the RSS completes 100 years of existence, Sangh’s one crore strong cadre will fan out across India to spread the message of “harmony and unity.”

Comprehensive outreach to one crore households and lakhs of villages and towns; Hindu Samaj Sammelans at bastis and mandals, the lowest level of RSS organisation; district-level meetings with intelligentsia and goodwill seminars are part of the plan to mark the centenary of the Sangh from 2025 to 2026.

A resolution to this effect was passed in March at the conclusion of a three-day meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision making body of the Sangh, in Bengaluru.

The resolution was titled “Build a Harmonious and Organised Hindu Society for World Peace and Prosperity.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts