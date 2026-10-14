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Home / India / RSS invites ex-VP Dhankhar to Vijayadashami event; Congress says saffron ecosystem at war with itself

RSS invites ex-VP Dhankhar to Vijayadashami event; Congress says saffron ecosystem at war with itself

This year, the RSS will mark the culmination of its year-long centenary celebrations on Vijayadashami

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI file
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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, has invited former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as one of the dignitaries at its annual Vijayadashami event, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the gathering.

The invitation prompted the Congress to take a swipe at the BJP, with AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claiming that all was not well within the Sangh Parivar.

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“On July 21, 2025, the PM and HM suddenly, in a matter of a few minutes, forced the resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom they had got elected three years earlier. The Vice-President had been a strong critic of the Modi government’s continuing neglect of the demands of farmers. The PM-HM duo are so petty that Mr Dhankhar has still not been allotted a house to which he is entitled. Now the RSS has invited the former Vice-President as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashami function in Nagpur on October 20,” Ramesh said.

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“Clearly, the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels,” he added.

The RSS’s annual Vijayadashami event is a closely watched annual ceremony, where Bhagwat signals the Sangh line to vast cadres, and lays down the future vision of the organisation.

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This year, the RSS will mark the culmination of its year-long centenary celebrations on Vijayadashami. It has invited Jagran group editor Sanjay Gupta as the chief guest at the event.

RSS sources said Dhankhar was among several dignitaries on the guest list.

Dhankhar, who resigned as Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman in July 2025, citing health reasons, has maintained a low public profile since.

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