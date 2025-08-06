RSS mega outreach from Aug end

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP’s mentor organisation, on Tuesday unveiled a mega civil society outreach plan starting August end and said the dialogue with society leaders would dwell on challenges confronting the nation.

Giving details of the outreach which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will lead, Sangh all India communications chief Sunil Ambekar said the civil society engagement campaign would be centred on the theme “100 years journey of RSS: New horizons”.

The first such outreach would be held in Delhi on August 26 to 28 and the other three in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai. The RSS will complete 100 years of existence in October this year. Ambekar said the invitations would be sent to influencers — religious, academic, arts and sports to industry and films.

The RSS would also send invitations to ambassadors of major countries. Ambekar said Pakistan would not be invited. Asked if Opposition leaders would come for the dialogue, Ambekar noted that like-minded politicians across the spectrum would be invited.