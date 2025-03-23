RSS pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday paid rich tributes to martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom.

The RSS highlighted that despite coming from different states, they united in their dedication to the nation and laid down their lives for the cause of independence.

Bhagat Singh, along with Shivram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, was hanged to death by the British government on March 23, 1931, at the Lahore Central Jail, for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy case.

“Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Like Lal Bal Pal they came from different states but were united by the cause of freedom. Likewise, we also draw inspiration from the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh who were killed because of their ethos and principles,” RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.