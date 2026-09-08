BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday said the RSS considers Sikhism a separate religion and that it is wrong on the part of fringe elements to question Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent visit to a historic London gurdwara.

"Deeply anguished by the outrage expressed by a small section over Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a historic gurdwara in London. He came as a devotee, offered Rumala Sahib, prayed, partook of ‘Karah Prasad’ and interacted with the management on Sikh history and ethos," said Sahney.

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He said the Sikh gurus preached ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ and welcomed every human being who came to the guru’s darbar with faith. Differences, if any, must be resolved through dialogue, not through outrage, he added.

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"When Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Darbar Sahib, despite the painful history associated with the Congress and the Sikh genocide of 1984, he was allowed to enter as a devotee, offer prayers and perform seva.

“As reported in the columns of The Tribune (January 17, 2001), the RSS had clearly recognised Sikhism as a separate religion with a distinct identity which Bhagwat reiterated in Ludhiana in February this year.

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“It was equally painful to see a handful of fringe elements outside the Indian High Commission in London disrespecting our Tricolour.

Sikhs are not Khalistanis, and Khalistanis do not represent Sikhs," said Sahney.

The BJP leader said the Sikh community has made unparalleled sacrifices for India’s freedom and unity. “We are proud Sikhs, proud Punjabis and proud Indians,” Sahney said.