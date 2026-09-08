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Home / India / RSS recognises Sikhism as distinct religion, wrong to question Bhagwat's gurdwara visit: Vikramjit Sahney

RSS recognises Sikhism as distinct religion, wrong to question Bhagwat's gurdwara visit: Vikramjit Sahney

Recalls a January 17, 2001 Tribune new item to say that the RSS has considered Sikhism a distinct religion

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:26 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Mohan Bhagwat. PTI file
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BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday said the RSS considers Sikhism a separate religion and that it is wrong on the part of fringe elements to question Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent visit to a historic London gurdwara.

"Deeply anguished by the outrage expressed by a small section over Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a historic gurdwara in London. He came as a devotee, offered Rumala Sahib, prayed, partook of ‘Karah Prasad’ and interacted with the management on Sikh history and ethos," said Sahney.

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He said the Sikh gurus preached ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ and welcomed every human being who came to the guru’s darbar with faith. Differences, if any, must be resolved through dialogue, not through outrage, he added.

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"When Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Darbar Sahib, despite the painful history associated with the Congress and the Sikh genocide of 1984, he was allowed to enter as a devotee, offer prayers and perform seva.

“As reported in the columns of The Tribune (January 17, 2001), the RSS had clearly recognised Sikhism as a separate religion with a distinct identity which Bhagwat reiterated in Ludhiana in February this year.

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“It was equally painful to see a handful of fringe elements outside the Indian High Commission in London disrespecting our Tricolour.

Sikhs are not Khalistanis, and Khalistanis do not represent Sikhs," said Sahney.

The BJP leader said the Sikh community has made unparalleled sacrifices for India’s freedom and unity. “We are proud Sikhs, proud Punjabis and proud Indians,” Sahney said.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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