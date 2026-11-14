Patil likely to visit Punjab on Nov 17 as SAD, BJP agree on seat-sharing

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a meeting in Chandigarh late on Friday to discuss its strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, emphasising why winning the border state was crucial for the BJP and the country’s strategic interests.

Arun Kumar, RSS joint general secretary in-charge of northern states, addressed the meeting and urged party leaders to ensure booth-level micromanagement.

In another important development, sources told The Tribune that the seat-sharing talks between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP had concluded, and that the poll alliance would be announced any day now.

Kumar asked BJP leaders to focus particularly on nearly 6,000 booths won by the BJP in the 2022 Assembly elections and another 5,900 where the party had lost by a margin of one to 100 votes. The meeting was attended by Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon, former state presidents Vijay Sampla and Sunil Jakhar, former minister Som Prakash, BJP headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh, BJP Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia and BJP general secretary for Punjab Manthri Srinivasulu.

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The RSS throwing its weight behind the BJP in Punjab showed the importance the Sangh attached to the Assembly elections in the state, a party leader said.

At the meeting, several Punjab BJP leaders urged the RSS to focus on helping the party form the government in the state, arguing that organisational consolidation would follow.

In another important development, a meeting is expected to be held between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon to finalise an election alliance, said sources.

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Both BJP and SAD leaders confirmed that seat-sharing talks “had progressed positively”. Ahead of the formal announcement on a poll alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s close aide CR Patil, currently steering the election planning in the state, is expected to visit Punjab on November 17.

Patil’s programme is being finalised in collaboration with the Punjab BJP unit and this will be his first visit to the state since he assumed charge of ground surveys and strategies. He will hold meetings in Chandigarh.