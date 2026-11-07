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Home / India / Rajasthan villagers 'assault' MP forest staff tracking cheetah, 5 booked

Rajasthan villagers 'assault' MP forest staff tracking cheetah, 5 booked

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A forest team from Madhya Pradesh deployed to track cheetah KGP-3, which strayed into Rajasthan's Karauli district, was allegedly assaulted by a group of villagers demanding compensation for a buffalo calf killed by the animal.

An FIR has been registered at Mandrayal police station on a complaint filed by forest guard Alok Prajapati. According to the complaint, an elderly man approached Prajapati regarding the loss of livestock. When he tried to explain the compensation process, the man allegedly threatened him.

The complaint further stated that five to six persons later arrived in a vehicle, assaulted Prajapati and subjected him to caste-based abuse. One of them allegedly threatened to shoot him. The group also allegedly pelted the cheetah with stones and threatened to kill both the animal and members of the monitoring team.

Prajapati, posted with the Kuno Wildlife Division in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, said the incident had raised concerns about the safety of the cheetah and personnel deployed to monitor it, particularly during night patrols. The complaint stated that cheetahs are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and sought legal action against those involved.

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Two cheetahs have strayed from Madhya Pradesh into Rajasthan. One is currently in the forests of Karauli district and the other in Baran district.

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