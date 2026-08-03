RTI activist seeks inquiry into Dipke’s family finances

A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, has sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer’s (JE) salary could have funded his son’s higher education in the US.

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The activist has also approached the Election Commission and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs over the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. “I have filed a complaint at three different locations,”

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