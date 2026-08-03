DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / RTI activist seeks inquiry into Dipke’s family finances

RTI activist seeks inquiry into Dipke’s family finances

CJP core members to meet on Aug 5

article_Author
ANI
Surat, Updated At : 07:45 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. PTI file
Advertisement

A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, has sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer’s (JE) salary could have funded his son’s higher education in the US.

Advertisement

The activist has also approached the Election Commission and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs over the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. “I have filed a complaint at three different locations,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts