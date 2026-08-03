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Home / India / RTI activist urges inquiry into CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's family finances, questions US education funding

RTI activist urges inquiry into CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's family finances, questions US education funding

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ANI
Surat, Updated At : 10:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari. image credit: ANI
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A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, has sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer's (JE) salary could have funded his son's higher education in the United States.

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The activist has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) over the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari on Thursday said he has filed complaints at three different locations.

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"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST be levied on it," Tiwari said.

He also said a complaint has been submitted to the Maharashtra government seeking an inquiry into the financial assets of Bhagwanrao Dipke, who he claimed was a Junior Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

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"I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.

"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets," Tiwari added.

On his complaint against CJP, Tiwari alleged that the organisation was accepting donations despite not being registered as a political party.

"As far as the complaint against CJP is concerned, if they are acting like a political party, if they take in donations but are non-registered, they will have to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 crore," he said.

Tiwari also criticised the CJP-led protests, saying the movement had crossed a line after initially being centred on the NEET paper leak issue.

"We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," he said.

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