Home / India / 'Rubbing salt into wounds of Pahalgam martyrs' families': Congress on PM Modi's foreign tour

‘The Prime Minister should have given precedence to the nation and Parliament’
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with others attends proceedings in the House during the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 21, 2025. Sansad TV via PTI
The Congress on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scheduled two-nation foreign tour scheduled from July 23, saying he should have given precedence to the nation and Parliament.

Earlier, the Congress demanded that the Prime Minister should be present in the House when the discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the events aftermath of it takes place.

Continuing its assault on the Prime Minister, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said given the fact that Parliament is being convened for the first time since the Pahalgam attack, “the Prime Minister should have given precedence to the nation and Parliament.”

He said he should have addressed the nation on the Pahalgam attack on the first day. “There should have been a discussion after his statement. Instead, he has decided to skip the first week of Parliament because of his foreign trips. What message does this send to Indian troops and family members of the deceased?” he asked.

He said the Prime Minister’s gesture amounts to rubbing salt into the wounds of Pahalgam martyrs’ families. “Further salt was rubbed into the wounds of grieving family members when the BJP government completely excluded the Pahalgam attack from the listed business for today and the agenda of the business advisory committee,” he said.

“Why schedule foreign trips when Parliament is in session and especially, when the country wants to know how Pahalgam happened?” Gogoi said.

