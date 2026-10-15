Rubio to meet Reliance officials during Gujarat visit, says US envoy Sergio Gor

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India will be a little more business-focused and he will meet “some of the folks” at Reliance during a trip to Jamnagar in Gujarat, US envoy Sergio Gor said on Thursday.

During an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum here, Gor also said that Rubio will meet Indian government officials in Mumbai and “we expect that minister Dr S Jaishankar will be there”.

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The US secretary of state will travel to India next week to further strengthen energy cooperation, the Department of State said on Tuesday.

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Rubio will first visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan and then travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar in India from October 17-22, it had said.

Gor said this will be Rubio’s second official trip to India in one year.

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Rubio last visited India in May, when he attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting hosted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here.

“And Secretary Rubio had never actually been to India before. So, in the first visit that he came here, he came to Delhi, and he also had some of the other stops around, including Kolkata and some places in Rajasthan,” Gor said.

“This trip is a little more business-focused. So, once again, if you look at our bilateral trade, United States and India, it’s been on an incredible upshoot,” he said.

Sharing the details of Rubio’s itinerary, Gor said the secretary of state will be going to Mumbai and have a “lot of meetings” there.

Gor said that during his visit to Mumbai, Secretary Rubio will also meet Indian government officials.

“We expect Minister Dr Jaishankar will be there, along with other individuals from Delhi, who will make a trip up there to see him in Mumbai,” he said.

“He (Rubio) will also be going to Jamnagar, where he will meet some of the folks at Reliance,” the US ambassador to India said.

“As you know, Reliance is one of the biggest oil refinery companies in the world... We are also very proud (that) we are opening the first refinery in the US in 50 years. So, that is something that has not happened in many decades. It is happening with this administration, it is happening because we have engaged,” he added.

On whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will be present during Rubio’s visit, Gor said, “Mr Ambani runs Reliance. So... I would imagine that he will be there.”

Jamnagar is home to Reliance’s refinery, the world’s largest single-site facility with a capacity to process 1.4 million barrels per day of crude oil.

In March, President Donald Trump announced that the US would build its first refinery in 50 years with investment from Reliance Industries.

The refinery would come up at Brownsville in Texas at a cost of USD 300 billion, Trump had said.