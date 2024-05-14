Ruckus in MCD House over Swati Maliwal’s assault allegation

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

A ruckus erupted in the MCD House here on Tuesday over the allegations of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that she was assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, Bibhav on his instructions.

BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House as soon as the proceedings began and started raising slogans against Kejriwal and demanding his resignation over the incident.

They raised slogans such as “Kejriwal haye haye” and “Kejriwal istifa do”.

The opposition councillors also stood at the mayor’s podium carrying posters with “Dalit Mayor Ko kursi par baithao, Dalit virodhi Kejriwal istifa do” slogans written on them.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House and left the meeting.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted’ her at the chief minister’s official residence.

