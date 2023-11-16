'Rules-based order being disrupted in Indo-Pacific': FM in veiled jibe at China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today took a veiled dig at China and its hegemonistic traits, saying it was disrupting rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

She was speaking at a seminar, ‘Geopolitical impacts upon Indo-Pacific maritime trade and connectivity’, here.

“Two broad systems are currently engaged in a global competition in the Indo-Pacific region. While one draws its legitimacy from an internationally accepted and consensually derived rules-based order, the other seeks to discredit and disrupt this order and supplant it with an international structure in which rules are generated in an exclusive state. India stands firmly and proudly in the vanguard of the first system,” she said. The minister was referring to China, which is deciding on maritime laws in the South China Sea.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, who was also present at the event, said the Indo-Pacific region was the most militarised in the world and it furthered the probability of the ongoing competition turning into a conflict.

“More than 50 warships of extra-regional forces remain deployed in the Indian Ocean region for various missions, including anti-piracy patrols off the Gulf of Aden, and the wider Indo-Pacific also has significant naval presence,” Admiral Kumar said. Owing to the increased presence of multi-national forces and differing interpretations of international laws, there is fear that the region’s “global commons” can change to “contested seas”, he said.

Sitharaman also spoke about the India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor pact signed at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September. She said the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza posed a challenge to the project.

