Rules eased for use of forest land

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, December 2

The government has eased restrictions on the use of forest land, relaxing previous stringent conditions that governed the use of forest areas for non-forest purposes. As per the notification issued by the Union Environment Ministry this week, activities like surveys for hydroelectric and railway projects can no longer be treated as non-forest activity.

Unlike earlier when the clearance of the Union Ministry was required for any activity on forest land, the notification says now state forest departments can issue such clearances. Non-forest activity is the clearing of forest area for any purpose other than afforestation.

States get more say 82,893 hectares of forest land was approved for non-forest use between April 2016 and March 2021, as per the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change

Earlier, any project undertaken within forest land required prior permission of the Union Environment Ministry

Now, prior permission of state forest department can be taken for carrying out seismic surveys other than for mining

The notification states that surveys being carried out for mining in the forest land which involves drilling boreholes and digging trenches will also not be treated as a non-forest activity. This will ease the use of forest land for development projects, and may have ecological implications. The notification of new rules follows the passage of the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha in July this year.

Reacting to the development, Joseph Hoover, a member of United Conservation Movement working on forest conservation, said, “This development does not reflect conserving the vast biodiversity and natural ecosystems that were earlier enjoying the protection of Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The exclusions are largely meant to support the ease of forest diversions for private projects and not for conservation of forests.”

“The ecology of the forest will be under question now. How can surveys for mining and railway projects be considered non-forest activity? The drilling of borewells is disastrous for forests,” he added.

“Surveys, including seismic surveys other than for mining purposes, to be undertaken in the forest lands for developmental projects such as hydro-electric projects, establishment of wind energy farms, transmission lines, railway line, etc. shall not be treated as non-forest purpose as long as these surveys do not involve any breaking of forest land or cutting of trees,” the ministry said.

While the ministry has barred mining of minerals in the protected areas such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves and tiger corridors, surveys in the protected areas for developmental projects other than mining can be undertaken after obtaining the approval of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife.

