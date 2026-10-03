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Home / India / Rules framed to standardise appointment of heads, members of various tribunals

Rules framed to standardise appointment of heads, members of various tribunals

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Seeking to standardise recruitment and eligibility for various tribunal posts, establish a formal inquiry mechanism for misconduct complaints and prescribe service conditions and remuneration, the government has come out with rules for the National Tribunals Commission.
Issued on September 30 and published on Thursday by the Union law ministry, the rules will enable the newly-created National Tribunals Commission appoint chairpersons and members to 16 tribunals and appellate bodies.
According to the National Tribunals Commission and Qualification, Selection and Conditions of Service of Chairperson and Members of Tribunals Rules, 2026, a commission chairperson will get Rs 2.5 lakh per month and commission members Rs 2.25 lakh per month.
A similar pay is applicable to tribunal chairpersons and members. There is a provision for specified exceptions.
The rules stipulate that the process to fill vacancies in tribunals is to be initiated at least six months before they arise.
Search-cum-selection committees will assess candidates through expert evaluation, personal interaction and, where applicable, writing exercises.
The National Tribunals Commission was set up following the passage of the Tribunals Reforms Bill by Parliament in August.
The bill was brought following a Supreme Court direction.
The key aim of the commission is to improve efficiency and ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment of chairpersons and members to various tribunals.
To be headquartered in Delhi, the proposed commission will consist of a chairperson and four members, of whom two will be judicial members and two technical members.
A retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court will be qualified to head the proposed panel.
The Supreme Court had recently struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, on the grounds that those were contrary to the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence and not in consonance with the earlier judicial pronouncements that have clarified the standards governing the appointment, tenure and functioning of chairpersons and members of tribunals.
The court had also directed for the establishment of the National Tribunals Commission, which is independent, has professional expertise and adopts a transparent process and oversight mechanism for the selection and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

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