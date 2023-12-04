Ruling NDPP's Wangpang wins Nagaland byelection

Kohima: Wangpang Konyak of the ruling NDPP won the bypoll to the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mon district on Sunday. He defeated Congress candidate Wanglem Konyak by 5,333 votes. While the NDPP got 10,053 votes, the Congress secured 4,720. The byelection was held on November 7.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state
In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...
AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed
Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh