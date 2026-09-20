Run your own race, measure yourself against yourself: Tata Sons chief Chandrasekaran to youth

Days after winning a major corporate legacy battle with his reappointment as Tata Sons Executive Chairman for another five years, industry tycoon N Chandrasekaran on Saturday night shared lessons on success with students.

Addressing the third convocation of Sai University, Hyderabad, Chandrasekaran asked the youth not to measure themselves against others.

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“When we start a race, we have our own journey, our own context, our own skill sets. So we must run our own race and not get distracted by the runner in the lane next to us because he may be training for a sprint while we have to run a marathon,” Chandrasekaran said.

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He said people should measure themselves against their own progress.

“We should ask where we were yesterday and where we are today,” he said.

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Quoting the marathon legend Uma Ikong, Chandrasekaran said the will to win was meaningless without the will to prepare to win.

“You should be ready for all the hard work and effort and prepare to put in all that is needed to win,” he said, adding that pressure should be seen as a privilege, an opportunity to learn and grow.

The top corporate giant, who heads the Tata Group’s biggest holding company, also said failures should be treated as stepping stones rather than setbacks.

“In a race, as in life, there will be setbacks. We must learn from them and move ahead. Never treat failures as setbacks,” he said, adding that upsets and failures were part of the journey.

He also urged the youth to keep learning and updating their skills, saying India was currently witnessing an unparalleled phase of economic growth.