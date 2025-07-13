DT
Rural health officer shot dead in Bihar's Patna, week after top industrialist's murder

Rural health officer shot dead in Bihar’s Patna, week after top industrialist’s murder

The incident took place at Sheikhpura village on Saturday night
article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 11:30 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
A 50-year-old rural health officer was allegedly shot dead in Pipra locality of Patna, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Kumar (50).

The incident took place at Sheikhpura village on Saturday night when Kumar was working in a field, they said.

According to villagers, they heard sounds of gunshots from the field, and when they went there, the officer was found lying unconscious with bullet injuries, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh, told reporters.

Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding, further probe is underway.

The incident comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

A 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining business was gunned down outside his residence in Ranitalab area of Patna on July 10, less than a week after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka in the state capital on July 4.

A grocery shop owner was also shot dead by an unidentified person in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar locality on July 11. PTI

