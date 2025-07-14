Rural health officer shot in Patna

A 50-year-old rural health officer was shot dead in Patna’s Pipra locality, officials said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Surendra Kumar.

Lawyer, teacher gunned down Two individuals, a lawyer and a teacher, were shot dead in separate incidents in Bihar's Patna and Saran districts on Sunday, the police stated.

Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot by unidentified assailants near a tea stall in Patna's Sultanganj locality.

In a separate incident, teacher Santosh Rai was gunned down by two bike-borne men in Saran district.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Sheikhpura village while Kumar was working in a field. “According to villagers, they heard gunshots from the field, and when they rushed there, the officer was found lying unconscious with bullet injuries,” said Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kanhaiya Singh.

Kumar, reportedly associated with the BJP, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Singh added. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway.

The killing comes amid a spate of violent crimes in the Bihar capital over the past week. On July 10, a man linked to the sand mining trade was shot dead outside his home in Ranitalab. On July 4, prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka was murdered in Patna, sparking widespread public and political outrage.