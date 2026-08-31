Russia submits proposal for additional S-400 missile systems

Russia has submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry in response to the Indian tender for acquiring five more squadrons of the S-400 air defence systems for the Indian Air Force.

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The S-400 showed it efficacy during Operation Sindoor. “The Russian response to the tender been received. The project is estimated to cost over

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Rs 50,000 crore.” India has already received four of the five S-400 squadrons ordered under the first contract.