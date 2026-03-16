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Home / India / Russia to mark WW II victory with motorcycle rally in New Delhi

Russia to mark WW II victory with motorcycle rally in New Delhi

More than 300 participants expected from India and other countries, event to be followed by a concert

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:03 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Image for representation. Image via Instagram/russiainindia
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The Russian Embassy in New Delhi will mark the 81st anniversary of the victory in World War II (1941-1945) by hosting a motorcycle rally here on March 21.

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The event is organised by The Russian Embassy in India and Russian House in New Delhi jointly with the Delhi motorcycle associations, which is also supported by the city administration.

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More than 300 motorcyclists - Russian and Indian citizens from across the country - along with ones from other friendly countries will participate in the event.

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The route to be followed is: The Russian Embassy – The India Gate – National War Memorial – Russian House.

The event will be followed by a concert, with musicians from various countries, and a presentation of a photo exhibition named “Motorcycles in the Service of the Soviet Army”.

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Diplomats of more than 10 Embassies are expected to be present.

The participants will receive souvenirs from the organisers.

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