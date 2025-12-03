DT
Home / India / Russia to sign MoU to deepen civil nuclear cooperation during Putin’s India visit

Russia to sign MoU to deepen civil nuclear cooperation during Putin’s India visit

Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation is building several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 08:59 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. File Photo
The Russian cabinet has cleared the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral cooperation with India in civil nuclear energy during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country on December 4-5.

Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation, which is building several reactors at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, has been authorised to sign the MoU with the relevant Indian authorities on behalf of the Russian government, according to local media reports.

Interacting with the Indian media on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Rosatom CEO Alexei Ligachev will be carrying a whole portfolio of proposals, including for cooperation in building small modular reactors, to be tabled at the summit talks in New Delhi.

Earlier reports suggest that Rosatom has expressed readiness to localise advanced Russian-designed reactors in India.

