Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in India on December 4 and 5 for the annual leaders’ summit meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet in President Putin’s honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity to the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday had said, "Both countries are working hard on making this a success. We expect an improvement in ties when President Putin visits.”

Despite threat by US President Donald Trump to widen the ambit of sanctions on Russia, India’s ties with Moscow seem poised for a fresh impetus.

The two sides will look to widen relations across sectors, including defence, nuclear power, commercial aviation and economy.

Several bilateral agreements — across sectors — may be signed, giving a push to the longstanding India-Russia ties.

India and Russia are on the cusp of making multiple military equipment deals. New Delhi and Moscow are looking at expanding the range of BrahMos missiles, upgrading Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, adding more numbers to air defence missiles S-400 and possibly making in India of the new stealth jet Sukhoi-57E.