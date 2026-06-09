S Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria, Finland; attend Kultaranta Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a two-nation visit to Bulgaria and Finland on June 10-11, during which he will hold talks with the leadership of both countries and participate in Finland’s flagship foreign policy forum, the Kultaranta Talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

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Jaishankar will travel to Sofia on June 10, where he is scheduled to meet the Bulgarian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

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On June 11, the External Affairs Minister will visit Finland to attend the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks, which this year is being held under the theme, “A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives”.

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Besides participating in the high-level forum, Jaishankar will hold meetings with the Finnish leadership and his counterpart to review bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The visit is part of India’s continued diplomatic outreach to Europe and comes at a time of heightened geopolitical churn and growing emphasis on strengthening strategic partnerships with countries across the continent.