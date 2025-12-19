DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Sabarimala gold loss: ED to register money laundering case soon

Sabarimala gold loss: ED to register money laundering case soon

SIT arrests seven persons so far

article_Author
PTI
Kollam (Kerala), Updated At : 03:05 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The ED will register a case under the PMLA in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss incident after a court here on Friday allowed the agency to obtain copies of documents filed by the police Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Advertisement

Sources told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will obtain copies of two FIRs registered by the police in connection with the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) from the Kollam Vigilance Court.

Advertisement

The agency will also receive copies of remand reports filed by the SIT against the seven arrested persons, reports filed while altering charges in the case, and First Information Statements, they said.

Advertisement

“The ED will get certified copies of the documents from the court today itself. Without delay, a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will be registered,” the sources said.

The police documents are essential for registering the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), sources said. The ED has already conducted a preliminary probe into the incident.

Advertisement

“It is prima facie satisfied that ‘proceeds of crime' are in possession of Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, and others by committing the scheduled offence. The ED is duty-bound to collect materials to ascertain the involvement of money laundering,” the agency stated in its petition.

The SIT had opposed the ED's request, arguing that a parallel investigation would affect its probe.

However, the Vigilance court noted that the ED's request was legitimate, as it is the agency authorised to investigate the money laundering aspect of the case.

The ED had earlier approached a magistrate court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, seeking copies of the documents, but the request was rejected.

The national agency then approached the Kerala High Court, which directed it to file the petition before the Kollam Vigilance Court, currently handling proceedings in the two SIT cases.

The SIT has so far arrested seven persons, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, who are associated with the CPI(M).

The BJP has been demanding a CBI probe to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident, and the party's state president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has approached the Kerala High Court in this regard.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts