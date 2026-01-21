Sabarimala gold theft: ED raids in three states

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Tuesday morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the misappropriation of gold and other temple assets relating to the Sabarimala Temple.

The investigation has arisen out of multiple FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch that revealed a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, private individuals, intermediaries and jewellers, the ED sources said.

The anti-money laundering agency’s Kochi unit had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the provisions of the PMLA on January 9, sources said. Preliminary investigation has disclosed that gold-clad sacred artefacts were deliberately misrepresented as “copper plates” in official records and unlawfully removed from the temple premises between 2019 and 2025, they added.