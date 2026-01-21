DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Sabarimala gold theft: ED raids in three states

Sabarimala gold theft: ED raids in three states

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 21 locations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Tuesday morning under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the misappropriation of gold and other temple assets relating to the Sabarimala Temple.

Advertisement

The investigation has arisen out of multiple FIRs registered by the Kerala Crime Branch that revealed a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board, private individuals, intermediaries and jewellers, the ED sources said.

Advertisement

The anti-money laundering agency’s Kochi unit had registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the provisions of the PMLA on January 9, sources said. Preliminary investigation has disclosed that gold-clad sacred artefacts were deliberately misrepresented as “copper plates” in official records and unlawfully removed from the temple premises between 2019 and 2025, they added.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts