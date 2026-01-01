Sabarimala rings in New Year as Makaravilakku pilgrimage gathers pace

The Sabarimala Sannidhanam witnessed a calm welcome to the New Year amid the ongoing Makaravilakku festival, as security personnel and devotees came together at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Kerala Police personnel on duty at Sannidhanam, along with members of the Fire Force, Rapid Action Force and other staff, welcomed the New Year by lighting camphor arranged in the words "Happy New Year".

The letters were first drawn with chalk, camphor was placed over them, and exactly at midnight (Dec 31-Jan 1), Sabarimala Chief Police Coordinator ADGP S Sreejith lit the camphor, a release said.

The simple celebration drew the attention of Ayyappa devotees present at Sannidhanam.

Many joined in by exchanging New Year wishes and chanting "Swami Saranam", making the moment special and memorable.

Meanwhile, a heavy flow of pilgrims continues as part of the Makaravilakku festival.

After the opening of the temple at 5 pm on December 30 after mandala pooja, a total of 1,20,256 devotees have reached Sannidhanam so far, up to 5.11 pm on December 31.

Authorities have said that arrangements are in place to ensure smooth darshan and safety for pilgrims as the festival days continue.