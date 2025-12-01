DT
Home / India / Sabarimala temple collections soar to Rs 92 cr in first 15 days of pilgrimage season

Sabarimala temple collections soar to Rs 92 cr in first 15 days of pilgrimage season

The mandala–makaravilakku pilgrimage season will conclude in January 2026

article_Author
PTI
Sabarimala (Kerala), Updated At : 03:06 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Devotees throng at Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta, on November 26. PTI
The lord Ayyappa temple here has recorded a significant surge in revenue during the first 15 days of the ongoing annual mandala-makaravilakku pilgrimage season, with total collections touching Rs 92 crore.

This marks a 33.33 per cent increase from the Rs 69 crore generated during the same period last year, according to figures released by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Monday.

A major share of the revenue came from 'aravana' sales, which contributed Rs 47 crore—a sharp 46.86 per cent rise from last year's Rs 32 crore, the TDB said in a statement.

Revenue from 'appam' sales stood at Rs 3.5 crore, similar to last season, it added. 'Kanikka' (hundi collections) also increased, rising from Rs 22 crore in 2024 to Rs 26 crore this season—an 18.18 per cent jump.

Since the start of the season, the hill shrine has seen heavy footfall, with about 13 lakh pilgrims visiting Sabarimala up to November 30, the statement said.

The mandala–makaravilakku pilgrimage season will conclude in January 2026.

