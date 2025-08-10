DT
Home / India / 'Sabke boss unable to accept India's growth': Rajnath's veiled dig at Trump over tariffs

Describes India's economy as the world's most 'dashing and dynamic'
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:48 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event. PTI file
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described India's economy as the world's most “dashing and dynamic” and said some people who have the attitude of “we are everyone's boss” are not liking it.

Singh's comments come amid high tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on goods imported from India.

The speed with which India is moving ahead, no power in the world can stop it from becoming a big power globally, Singh said in his address after performing bhoomi pujan of a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

“Today, if any country has a dashing and dynamic economy, it is India's economy,” he asserted.

The Defence Minister, without naming anyone, said some people are not liking the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

“They think ‘sabke boss toh hum hain' and how is India growing at such a fast pace? Many people are trying to do something, so that when things made by the hands of Indians in India go to countries of the world, they become more expensive than the things made in those countries, and they become so expensive that the people of the world do not buy them,” he said.

“But India is progressing so fast and I say with full confidence that now no power in the world can stop India from becoming a big power of the world...” he added.

In 2014, India was at the 11th position in terms of the economy. Today, India is counted among the top four countries of the world (in terms of economy), Singh said.

“If any country has a rapidly growing economy, it is our India,” he added.

“It means that the country is moving forward and its people are also moving ahead, because if the countrymen do not move forward, India cannot move forward,” he said.

Singh said that earlier, things related to defence production were made in the world, by foreigners, and India used to buy from them.

“But today, many of these things are not only being made on the Indian soil, not only by the hands of Indians, and we are not only fulfilling our needs but we are also exporting to other countries of the world. Countries of the world are buying our goods,” he said. — with Agencies

