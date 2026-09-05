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Home / India / Sachin Pilot replaces Baghel as Punjab Congress in-charge; Surjewala gets Gujarat in key party reshuffle

Sachin Pilot replaces Baghel as Punjab Congress in-charge; Surjewala gets Gujarat in key party reshuffle

Baghel, who was handling Punjab, has now been shifted to Assam as General Secretary in-charge, while Pilot takes charge in the state at a politically sensitive time

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot. File photo
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The Congress on Saturday appointed Sachin Pilot as its new General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, replacing Bhupesh Baghel, a day after Rahul Gandhi chaired a crucial meeting with the state leadership to find a way out of the prolonged infighting and indicated that tough political and organisational changes were on the cards.

Baghel, who was handling Punjab, has now been shifted to Assam as General Secretary in-charge, while Pilot takes charge in the state at a politically sensitive time. The high command is considering changes to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), while Rahul’s proposed bus yatra is being planned as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly election.

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The appointments, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, take effect immediately. Pilot’s appointment comes barely 24 hours after the much-awaited Punjab meeting chaired by Rahul in Delhi on Friday evening. Kharge, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present as the leadership discussed ways to resolve differences among senior Punjab leaders.

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The meeting examined various permutations and combinations to break the organisational deadlock. Field reports on senior state leaders, gathered independently by the high command, were also discussed, according to party sources.

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Saturday’s announcement has now set that exercise in motion. Besides moving Baghel to Assam and appointing Pilot in Punjab, the Congress appointed Randeep Singh Surjewala as General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat. He will continue to handle Karnataka as well. Sukhdeo Bhagat has been given charge of Chhattisgarh, Dr Sirivella Prasad of Maharashtra and PV Mohan of Andhra Pradesh.

The party also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing General Secretary/in-charges Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore. Mukul Wasnik will continue as AICC General Secretary.

For Punjab, however, the timing of Pilot’s appointment is significant. Party sources said feedback gathered by Rahul’s team suggested that his political appeal in Punjab remained intact despite the public differences among senior state leaders. His proposed bus yatra is consequently being seen as an important part of the Congress’s preparations for the 2027 poll.

The leadership has also examined the reasons behind the infighting among senior leaders, particularly complaints that some of them were pursuing individual political agendas.

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