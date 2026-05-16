Sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Rahul Gandhi to PM amid NEET row

Amid the NEET paper leak row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan or take responsibility himself, and alleged that the “BJP-RSS nexus” has destroyed India’s education system.

Advertisement

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the hard work of 22 lakh NEET aspirants has gone to waste.

Advertisement

“The whole country knows that two days before NEET, its question paper was being distributed on WhatsApp. Dharmendra Pradhan ji says he has nothing to do with the matter. The (Parliamentary) Committee had made recommendations but he put it in the dustbin on the pretext that opposition people were on the committee and that it was of no use,” Gandhi said in a video statement.

Advertisement

“The truth is that you (government) have damaged the core of India. This is a nexus of RSS, BJP and their people that have been installed in universities, vice-chancellors and professors, to mint money,” the former Congress president said.

This nexus has destroyed India’s education system, he alleged.

Advertisement

“The whole country knows that if you want to become the vice-chancellor of a university, you don't need subject knowledge, experience, you just have to be from RSS.

If your ideology is not that of RSS, then you cannot become a vice-chancellor, Gandhi alleged.

This is the reason that 80 times in this country, exam papers have been leaked and the future of two crore youth has been destroyed, he said.

“The PM should immediately order that Dharmendra Pradhan should be sacked and the people who are guilty of this be put in jail,” Gandhi said.

In a post on X along with the video, Gandhi said, “2.2 million NEET aspirants have been betrayed. Yet, Modi ji has not uttered a single word. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan ji immediately, or take responsibility yourself. Modi ji, SACK Dharmendra Pradhan ji NOW.”

In another post in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Mr Dharmendra Pradhan has betrayed 22 lakh NEET aspirants. Furthermore, he has insulted Parliament itself — by dismissing the Parliamentary Committee’s report solely because it included MPs from the Opposition.”

How can those who do not even trust Parliament be expected to be trusted with NEET reforms, he asked.

“Remove Mr Pradhan immediately,” Gandhi said, tagging a post on NSUI protest against the NEET paper leak.

In another post on the issue, Gandhi further said that under the Modi government, there is no accountability — only a fixed formula of deceit.

“First, a prolonged silence. Then, protection for the culprits. Finally, attacks on those asking questions. The NEET paper leaked — yet not a single minister resigned,” he said.

“In 2024, the NTA DG was ‘removed’ — only to be subsequently appointed as the Principal Secretary to a Chief Minister. This government is not one that accepts accountability — it is a machine designed to evade it,” Gandhi said, using the hashing ‘Sack Pradhan’.

Pradhan Friday announced that the NEET-UG re-examination would be held on June 21 and said the medical entrance exam would be computer-based from next year onwards as part of reforms in view of allegations of irregularities linked to it.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan said students’ future remained the government’s topmost priority, adding that there would be “zero tolerance” for any irregularities found in the conduct of NEET-UG.

Strict action was being taken, he said.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.